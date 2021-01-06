BREA, Calif. — CoolSys™, the parent of refrigeration and HVAC services companies nationwide, acquired C.E. Holt Refrigeration Inc., a commercial refrigeration and HVAC company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. This acquisition increases market presence for CoolSys in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia, which are strategic growth states for the company.

“The acquisition of C.E. Holt was our fourth in 2020, all of which were along the East Coast, stretching from South Carolina to Connecticut,” said Adam Coffey, CEO, CoolSys. “This strategic acquisition builds density in the Southeast market and continues our aggressive growth strategy with the goal of becoming a national service provider. C.E. Holt has a great reputation in the Southeast as a premier, high-quality service provider. We are extremely pleased to welcome them to the CoolSys family.”

Established in 1961 by C.E. and Helen Holt, C.E. Holt Refrigeration serves grocery retailers in the Southeast. Based on its longstanding partnerships, it offers service, installation, and light electrical work to its customers throughout the region.

“We are very excited to join the rapidly growing CoolSys family,” said Sam Daniels, vice president of installation at C.E. Holt. “We believe the values of C.E. Holt are very much aligned with CoolSys and look forward to combining our strengths and broadening our capabilities. In addition, we anticipate that becoming part of CoolSys will provide potential career growth opportunities for our team.”

“At C.E. Holt, we share the CoolSys commitment to client service and our ultimate goal is customer satisfaction,” said Jordan Newsome, vice president of service at C.E. Holt. “We are thrilled to be able to provide the expanded CoolSys service offerings to our customers and to continue to deliver the high level of service that our clients have come to expect.”

For more information, visit www.coolsys.com.