BREA, Calif. — CoolSys™, a refrigeration, HVAC, engineering, and energy solutions company, announced it has acquired T&O Refrigeration, one of the largest independently owned refrigeration services companies in the Southeast region. With this acquisition, CoolSys expands its market presence throughout the Southeast with significantly increased market share in Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee.

“As CoolSys continues to grow its market presence across the country, we’re excited that T&O Refrigeration has joined the CoolSys family of companies,” said Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys. “T&O Refrigeration and its team have earned a great reputation built on high-quality service, efficiency, excellent employee retention, and a focus on the customer experience, which are all priorities and values we share at CoolSys.”

Based in Fayetteville, Georgia, T&O Refrigeration also has an office in Nashville with employees across three states. It provides installation and service and maintenance solutions to grocery retailers across the Southeast. T&O Refrigeration is licensed and qualified to conduct business in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

“Our goal has always been to provide service and installations that meet or exceed customers’ expectations while also providing the best value,” said Steve Tibbetts, president at T&O Refrigeration. “We’re looking forward to joining CoolSys where our team can continue to service our customers with a focus on this goal, while bringing them new resources and capabilities from a national service provider.”

