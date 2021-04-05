BREA, Calif. — CoolSys™, a parent of refrigeration and HVAC services companies nationwide, has announced the acquisition of Duquette Refrigeration (formerly A. Duquette & Son), a commercial refrigeration company headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts. The acquisition is designed to strengthen CoolSys’s commercial and industrial division and broaden its presence in the Northeast region.

“CoolSys has made significant strides in growing its presence across the country over the past few years,” said Adam Coffey, CEO, CoolSys. “The acquisition of Duquette Refrigeration represents another step towards our goal to become a true, nationwide service provider. Duquette Refrigeration has established long-term client relationships and an outstanding reputation. We look forward to welcoming the Duquette Refrigeration team to the CoolSys family.”

Established in 1986 as A. Duquette & Son, Duquette Refrigeration has provided HVACR service and installations for supermarkets, convenience stores, refrigerated warehouses, manufacturing, commercial office, and retail customers for 35 years. It serves customers throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire.

“We are excited to join CoolSys as this brings new advantages to our customers and employees,” said Paul Duquette, president of Duquette Refrigeration. “As Duquette Refrigeration becomes a CoolSys company, we will stay true to our local roots while being able to offer the expanded resources that CoolSys provides as a nationwide company.”

For more information, visit www.coolsys.com.