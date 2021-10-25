GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Progressive AE, a full-service architecture and engineering firm based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Charlotte, North Carolina, has joined the American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2030 Challenge, committing to ensuring that all new buildings, developments, and major renovations shall be carbon-neutral by 2030. The challenge was originally created by Edward Mazria, founder and CEO of Architecture 2030.

In a recent company town hall meeting, Progressive AE’s sustainability team shared, “By committing to the AIA 2030 Challenge, Progressive AE will bring a common language across discipline integration that positions us to guide clients to combat climate change and make long-term business decisions impacting their facilities. This is the first step in environmental leadership in our industry.”

According to the AIA, “With 40% of U.S. energy consumed by buildings, architects play a key role in making significant reductions in CO2 emissions.”

Therefore, Progressive AE views the 2030 commitment as a natural expression of its professional responsibility and architectural code of ethics. This commitment will help guide the firm in pursuing sustainable design, technology, and innovative solutions. It will also help clients save on energy costs, lower their carbon footprint, and create resiliency plans that will serve generations to come.

Participating in the challenge affords access, through the AIA Design Data Exchange (DDx) platform, to confidential data from other participating firms around the globe to explore sustainable design practices, compare similar projects, and set data-driven target energy goals. In 2019 through the DDx, the AIA reported an overall 49% predicted energy use intensity (pEUI) reduction from participating projects, which is equivalent to 20.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions relative to 2030 baseline-equivalent buildings. For more information, visit

