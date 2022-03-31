DALLAS — Charles Johnson joins planning, engineering and program management firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. (LAN) as a senior architectural project manager in the Dallas office. In his new role, Johnson will be involved in business development for LAN’s growing health care practice. With his vast knowledge of building design and project management, he will also be supporting the LAN architectural team.

Johnson has more than 30 years of experience in architectural services and managing health care construction projects. Throughout his career, he has worked on the design and construction of health facilities, higher education, K-12, civic, and residential projects. Prior to this position, Johnson served as project manager overseeing expansion and renovations at UT Southwestern Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Health.

Johnson’s responsibilities with LAN include business development activities to support the growth of LAN’s healthcare clients in Texas. He will also assist the architectural team by using his vast knowledge of building design and project management.

“Charles’ experience working with and managing construction projects for health care institutions brings LAN a market advantage of being able to directly relate with our clients,” said Kristie Tiller, team leader, LAN Dallas. “This allows us to see a project from the client’s point of view, adding to the technical knowledge we’ve delivered to our clients for years.”

Johnson received a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Texas Tech University. He is on the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners and is certified by the National Council of Architectural Registration Board. For more information, visit

.