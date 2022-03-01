GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Progressive AE has named senior scientist Paul Hausler its water resources practice leader for the firm. Over the past 31 years, Paul has been involved in Progressive AE’s large water resource management projects. He has been primarily responsible for conducting field investigations, water quality monitoring, and coordinating aquatic plant control projects. In this role, he will lead the water resources team and manage client relationships.

“Paul's knowledge and expertise enables us to continue providing specialized water management services to communities across Michigan,” said Brad Thomas, president and CEO. “Not only does this support client needs, but it also protects and enhances Michigan’s most valued resources.”

The water resources team collaborates with communities across Michigan on lake and watershed management projects, working with clients to improve water quality, control invasive species, preserve natural habitat, and implement strategies that enhance Michigan’s valued resources. In this capacity, Hausler has served numerous lake improvement boards, local municipalities, and lake associations throughout the state of Michigan.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in aquatic biology from Grand Valley State University and is certified by the Wetland Training Institute. He also holds a Natural Shoreline Professional Certification from Michigan State University. He is a past president of the Midwest Aquatic Plant Management Society (MAPMS) and often presents on invasive plants and water treatment best practices. Internally, he also serves on the firm’s diversity, equity, and inclusion committee.

“I am excited to move into this new role and I plan to use my experience over the past three decades to effectively lead our team and to continue to serve our clients’ water resources needs,” he said.

For more information, visit www.progressiveae.com.