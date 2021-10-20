COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Victory Energy has expanded its line of firetube boiler systems through the introduction of the FRONTLINE Feed Water Systems. The FRONTLINE Feed Water System design provides optimum performance to meet virtually any boiler feedwater need. The unit’s steam dispersion system optimizes heat transfer to evenly and effectively preheat makeup water and reduce the risk of boiler thermal shock. The unit is designed to extend boiler life. The introduction of FRONTLINE Feed Water Systems is part of a concerted effort from Victory Energy to provide a vertically integrated boiler system.

“With the addition of FRONTLINE Feed Water Systems to our product portfolio, we continue to build a comprehensive boiler system capability to meet the needs of all industries and customers,” said Al Wasinger, vice president, firetube business, Victory Energy. “The designation ‘FRONTLINE’ signifies the aggressive approach we’re taking with product development as we relentlessly work toward becoming the preeminent brand in the firetube product category. We’re at the forefront of designing products that are efficient and highly reliable with significant sustainability advantages. FRONTLINE is a fitting name for what we’re accomplishing with this new product capability.”

The FRONTLINE Feed Water System line includes a complete offering of sizes and configurations to meet virtually any application requirement. All Victory Energy firetube products are available through an extensive nationwide network of representatives and distributors. For more information, visit www.victoryenergy.com.