Victory Energy Names Ned Kaled Director of Aftermarket Business

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Victory Energy announced the hiring of Ned Kaled as director, aftermarket business, a new position for the company. In this role, Kaled will be responsible for the company’s boiler and heat recovery aftermarket product and solutions sales in addition to all ongoing and new service activities. He’ll also oversee Victory Energy’s rental boiler business as part of his responsibility. This hire is in direct response to boiler and heat recovery customers asking manufacturers to handle more of their operations and maintenance requirements as they increasingly shift emphasis to their core business.

Kaled boasts years of supply chain and operations experience with major industrial conglomerates. He’s worked in the global aerospace industry across the commercial, defense, and space sectors.

“Customers are increasingly asking us to assume more involvement in their operations − ranging from service and operations oversight to spare parts provisioning and maintenance requirements,” said John Viskup, president and CEO, Victory Energy. “The aftermarket side of our business continues to grow and evolve. The hiring of Ned Kaled allows us to seize the tremendous potential it represents for the growth of Victory Energy.”

Kaled will report to Sanat Shetty, vice president, end market product development. Sanat previously was responsible for the company’s entire aftermarket business.

“We’re excited that Sanat can now focus his efforts entirely on building our economizer and heat recovery GENESIS HTHW generator business segments,” Viskup said. “Many of our new product enhancements are coming from this side of the business. We expect this to steadily continue under Shetty’s leadership.”

