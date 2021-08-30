WASHINGTON — Angela Schwarz has been named vice president for national rail systems at WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy.

In her new leadership role, Schwarz will collaborate with WSP Transit and Rail systems engineering practice leads across the U.S., work with the systems leadership team and area and regional executives for operations and business development, formulate and execute business development strategies, and lead the proposal development and delivery of key systems projects.

Schwarz brings 25 years of experience as a certified project management professional in all aspects of project management. She most recently served as the systems delivery package manager for the Purple Line Project on behalf of the Maryland Transit Administration, a $2 billion design-build 16-mile light rail line that will extend from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrollton, north of Washington, D.C.

She also served as systems manager for the New Jersey Transit Positive Train Control Project, where she was responsible for the oversight of all aspects of the testing, maintainability, acceptance, and safety certification of the system, and served as senior program manager and as a senior engineering manager for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

“Angela brings proven experience to Transit and Rail at WSP and we are excited to welcome her to the team,” said Jannet Walker-Ford, national transit and rail leader for WSP USA. “Throughout her career, she has demonstrated strengths in assembling and leading high-performing technical teams through all project phases and has specialized in project plan development and estimating. These are skills that will be a tremendous asset to the numerous transit and rail work WSP is currently performing across the U.S., and for our future clients as well.”

Schwarz is a graduate of Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.