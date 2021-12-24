CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anne Darnall has been named national transit and rail deputy market sector leader at WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy. She will be responsible for managing the firm’s eastern region.

In her new role, Darnall will lead strategic growth strategies and business development in collaboration with the firm’s national transit and rail systems leadership team as well as local and regional transit and rail executives. She will be responsible for the identification, development, and execution of sales leads, proposals, and strategies as well as the formulation and execution of business development and client capture strategies to win and effectively deliver projects.

“Anne brings tremendous business development experience and leadership to our transit team in the east, and we are grateful to welcome her to the WSP team,” said Jannet Walker-Ford, national transit and rail market leader for WSP. “For more than two decades, she has managed numerous and complex transportation and infrastructure projects and programs across the Eastern and Central U.S., and her familiarity with the region combined with her consistent and successful results will be a valuable asset to her WSP colleagues and to our clients.”

Darnall spent more than 23 years in various leadership and planning roles with an international engineering services firm, most recently as vice president and business development director for its transportation and water infrastructure business in the Eastern U.S. She previously served as the firm’s Eastern/Central U.S. regional manager and its operations manager for the transport division. She has been involved with planning, project development, program and construction management, engineering, and design projects.

Darnall is a graduate of Dickinson College with a bachelor's degree in chemistry and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a master's degree in geology.

