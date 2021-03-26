JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jannet Walker-Ford, a leader with more than two decades of experience in mobility and transportation systems, has been named the national transit and rail leader for WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy.

In her new role as a senior vice president, Walker-Ford will be responsible for growing the firm’s business in the transit and rail markets; developing client relationships within state and local transit agencies, consultants, industry associations, railroads and contractors; and establishing strategies that will position WSP for major advisory, planning, design, program management, and construction management assignments. She will participate in strategic pursuits and serve as principal-in-charge or project director on select projects.

“It is my honor to welcome a leader with Jannet’s experience in transit and rail to the WSP team,” said Michael Mangione, WSP national markets director for transportation. “The level of respect she has earned from her collaborations and leadership with transit and transportation organizations across the U.S. is well-deserved. Her background of developing successful strategies for transit, rail, aviation, highways, and tolling projects make her a perfect fit to lead WSP’s national transit and rail business.”

Most recently, Walker-Ford served as a senior vice president for the transit market sector, Americas at an international engineering services firm where she was responsible for the leadership and strategic direction of the transit market in North and South America. Previously, she was a vice president of government relations for a technology firm where she provided transportation focused, executive-level bi-partisan collaboration with elected officials at all levels of government, as well as trade industry associations and nonprofit organizations.

She has served in an executive leadership capacity on programs and projects for large transit and transportation agencies across the U.S., including a public-private partnership for the Massachusetts Bay Area Transportation Agency and a multi-billion-dollar capacity enhancement program for the Philadelphia International Airport. During her tenure within the public sector, Walker-Ford served as the deputy general manager/deputy CEO as well as the chief information officer at the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, where she led the implementation of the regional smart card fare collection system.

Walker-Ford is a graduate of the University of Memphis with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and Central Michigan University with a master’s degree in business administration. She has completed significant coursework towards her doctorate in information systems from Nova Southeastern University.

She serves on numerous diverse boards, including as board chair of the American Public Transportation Foundation, board member of the American Public Transportation Association, chair of the WTS International Foundation Board, vice chair of the WTS International Board, ENO Transportation Advisory Board, a member of the Jacksonville University Board of Trustees, and is chair of the Greater Jacksonville Cultural Council Board. Additionally, Walker-Ford serves as the vice chair of ITS America’s Sustainability & Resiliency Committee.

Walker-Ford has received numerous awards throughout her career, including the 2019 Women of Color STEM Technology All-Star Award, the 2019 Miami Women Who Rock’s National Business Achievement Award, the 2019 Transportation Diversity Council/Massachusetts Institute of Technology honoree for Services to the Transportation Industry, and a 2019 Conference of Minority Transportation Officials’ Women Who Move the Nation honoree. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.