RICHMOND, Va. — Syska Hennessy Group, an international engineering firm, has appointed David Wright, P.E., as associate vice president and senior practice area leader for health care. Based in the firm’s Richmond office, he will focus on health care projects in Virginia and North Carolina.

Wright has more than 30 years of experience in health care engineering and project management. Before joining Syska, he served for 23 years as a senior vice president at WSP and the managing director of its Richmond office, supervising 25 staff members. His health care portfolio includes bed tower expansions, emergency department renovations, patient wing renovations, central plant upgrades, and large outpatient centers.

“Our health care practice is growing exponentially,” said Tim Krawetz, Syska senior principal and global health care practice leader. “David will play a critical role in ensuring that innovation and quality continue to accompany that growth.”

John Rimbey, Syska associate partner and lead in the Richmond office, is equally enthusiastic. “Virginia and North Carolina have become important centers for healthcare,” he remarked. “David will help make sure that we can maximize our business potential in the region.”

Wright earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts. He is a member of the American Society of Healthcare Engineers, the Virginia Society of Healthcare Engineers, and the Illuminating Engineering Society.

