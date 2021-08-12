HOUSTON — RectorSeal®, a manufacturer of HVACR and plumbing tools and accessories and a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc., is a master distributor of GulfCoat™ Circuit Shield™ conformal spray coatings.

When properly applied, Circuit Shield coatings provide a clear, micro-thin acrylic coating that protects surfaces from the harmful effects of corrosion caused by environmental forces, such as salty ocean air. Further, it helps to mitigate problems caused by pests, such as geckos, ants, snakes, and mice. The easy-to-apply spray offers superior adhesion and can be applied on-site during installations. Formulated to support dielectric properties, Circuit Shield coatings offer enhanced UV resistance and excellent moisture resistance to coated surfaces.

"When circuit boards fail due to corrosion like salty ocean air, it can be an expensive repair," said Caitlin Krc, product manager at RectorSeal. "Additionally, outdoor pests often seek the warmth provided by a circuit board. That situation often causes a fault in the circuit board, the death of the pest, and expensive damage to the unit. Circuit Shield™ offers an additional level of protection to help extend the life of the equipment."

Circuit Shield coatings are harmless to geckos and other pests but provide the needed barrier to reduce damage to expensive circuit boards. When properly applied, Circuit Shield spray coatings offer a uniform dry film thickness of 10-36 μm (0.4 -1.4 mils) and meet a 5B rating for crosshatch adhesion per ASTM D3359. Corrosion durability shall be confirmed through testing to no less than 2,500 hours salt spray resistance per DIN 53167 (ASTM B117) using aluminum test coupons. Dielectric Withstanding Voltage test shall pass at 1,500 volts/mil thickness.

In addition to HVACR Printed Circuit Boards, Circuit Shield coatings can be used to protect elevator control panels; telephone communication boxes; outdoor timers and switches; traffic light and rail crossing control panes; automotive, heavy-duty, and off-highway equipment. For more information, visit www.rectorseal.com.