NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Watts has announced the addition of the ArmorTek™ advanced coating system to its ductile iron backflow preventer valves. This advanced patent pending technology provides three layers of protection to create an effective barrier, dramatically increasing resistance to corrosion.

ArmorTek provides an advanced primer, which contains an electrochemical corrosion inhibitor. It significantly slows the spread of corrosion should the metal substrate become exposed from wear or impact.

ArmorTek’s exclusive formulation also inhibits the growth of bacteria that cause microbial-induced corrosion (MIC). This further slows the spread of corrosion and limits the growth of tubercles that can clog or foul downstream equipment. In addition, ArmorTek’s top layer is specially designed to bond to the primer below, providing a high-strength barrier between the iron substrate and water. For more information, visit https://www.watts.com/armortek.