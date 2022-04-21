RACINE, Wis. — Modine’s GulfCoat™ Circuit Shield provides a micro-thin corrosion-resistant acrylic coating for circuit boards in a range of challenging applications, including outdoor HVAC equipment, elevator control panels, telecommunication equipment, outdoor timers and switches, traffic lighting and rail crossing control panels, and off-highway equipment. Created to protect against moisture, pests, dust, and chemicals, Circuit Shield keeps HVAC equipment running in harsh environments. Formulated to improve adhesion, moisture resistance and UV protection, GulfCoat Circuit Shield coatings can be applied onsite or during manufacturing to protect the performance and reliability of the essential machinery throughout its life cycle. For more information, visit www.modinegulfcoat.com.