GulfClean™ Coil Cleaner – RectorSeal

HOUSTON — RectorSeal®, a manufacturer of HVACR tools and accessories, introduced GulfClean™ a Modine® CIS Coatings-approved, two-step coil cleaner and salt reducer application for protecting coastal area residential and commercial HVAC equipment and their factory-applied coil coatings.

GulfClean was developed by RectorSeal through the specifications of a partnership with Modine CIS Coatings, a division of Modine Mfg. Modine CIS Coatings now authorizes and mandates GulfClean applications every six months to coastal area units treated with its Electro-Fin® E-Coat and Insitu® Spray Applied Coating to maintain the coatings’ five-year warranty. The two-step process is also safe and recommended for maintaining most manufacturers’ coils and coatings from salt corrosion, including RectorSeal’s recently-introduced GulfCoat™, an HVAC protective coil coating sold in 12-ounce aerosol cans for contractors to field or shop-apply.

GulfClean’s Step-1 Coil Cleaner and Step-2 Salt Reducer are available in 1-gallon (3.76-liters) containers from most HVACR wholesale distributors and manufactured by RectorSeal at its Houston-based chemical plant for quality control. Each step requires less than 10 minutes to apply and rinse.

GulfClean Coil Cleaner is an environmentally-friendly, biodegradable, non-acid, and non-caustic foaming cleaner that attacks dirt and salt but is safe for evaporator, condenser, and refrigeration coil metals and coatings as well as the service technician applying it. The straw-colored solution is typically diluted with one to three parts water (depending on coil soiling), applied with a hand pump-up sprayer, and rinsed with water.

GulfClean Salt Reducer is a biodegradable, nonflammable, and volatile organic compound (VOC)-free solution that’s safe for removing soluble salts but without interfering with coil protective coating adhesion on evaporator and condenser coils. Manufactured in a blue color to differentiate from the cleaner, the salt reducer is typically diluted in a 50:1 to 100:1 ratio (depending on unit proximity to coasts) and applied with a hand pump-up sprayer and rinsed within 10 minutes.

Other GulfClean features include:

• Step-1 will not chemically attack or corrode coils, surrounding metal, other HVAC equipment components or adjacent roofing materials;

• Applicable to packaged and split-system outdoor unit coils; and

• Steps 1 and 2 are available to wholesale distributors in cases of four 1-gallon containers and have shelf lives of two and three years, respectively. For more information, visit https://rectorseal.com/product/gulfclean.