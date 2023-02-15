Cooling & ChillersHeating & BoilersIAQMotors & DrivesPumps & Flow ControlsVentilation

Nominations Are Open for the 2023 Commercial Comfort Products of the Year

The prestigious awards program showcases the most innovative products across eight categories.

By Herb Woerpel
Engineered Systems' Commercial Comfort Products of the Year Awards contest (CCP) was established to honor excellence in HVACR product design. The prestigious awards program showcases the most innovative products across eight categories: Commercial Controls/BAS/BIM, Cooling Towers/Chillers, Heating/Boilers, IAQ & Ventilation, Motors/Drives, Pumps/Flow Controls, Rooftop Units, and VRV/VRF.

Consumer features on many products are easily recognized and glamorized, but what about the time, effort, and expense that goes into creating a product that is actually preferred by those in the field? Engineered Systems’ editors are proud to disseminate these awards on inventive products that are designed with HVAC engineers in mind.

IMPORTANT DATES

Early Bird Deadline: April 17
Final Deadline: May 8
Judging: May-June
Winners Announced: August 2023 Editorial Coverage: August 3


Is your product the best in the market?

Enter it in the 2023 CCP contest today!

Click Here to View Last Year's Winners.


For questions, email Ted Craig at craigt@bnpmedia.com.

