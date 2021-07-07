Project Delivery Method: Integrated project delivery (IPD)

Owner Team: The building owner, owner representative (consultant), and facility manager (out-source staff)

Project Delivery Team: IPD project manager; job superintendent; mechanical-electrical coordinator; and architect, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, structural, fire protection, and security consultants

HVAC Project Team: HVAC contractor project manager; ATC technician (out-source staff); building automation system (BAS) technician (in-house staff); O&M technician (out-source staff); third-party commissioning consultant (CxC); and testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) technician

Application 2019 ASHRAE Handbook: Commercial and public buildings, Chapter 3

Systems and Equipment, 2020 ASHRAE Handbook: Air-handling and distribution, Chapter 4; In-Room Terminal Systems, Chapter 5; and Radiant Heating and Cooling, Chapter 6

Project Type: Renovation

References: Refer to the codes and standards section in the back of each ASHRAE Handbook for additional reference

Other References: ASHRAE Indoor-Air Quality Guide: Best Practice for Design, Construction, & Commissioning; ASHRAE Practical Guide to Seismic Restraints; ASHRAE Standard Practice for Inspection & Maintenance of Commercial Building HVAC Systems; ASHRAE Standard 55 (Thermal Environmental Conditions for Human Occupancy); ASHRAE Standard 62.1 (IAQ); and ASHRAE Standard 202 (Commissioning Process for Buildings and Systems)

DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)

The HVAC system selection and design intent is based on the processed outlined in ASHRAE Handbook 2020, Chapter 1, HVAC System Analysis and Selection, and includes the following: Owner’s building program goals and additional goals System constraints and constructability constraints Finalized system selection shall be decentralized HVAC systems with terminal units Automatic controls shall include temperature controls, equipment furnished controls, BACnet interface, internet interface, existing BAS interface, and out-source O&M firm’s existing computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) system interface



Program and project goals: Budget goals: first cost and operating cost Timeline goals: occupancy move-in date; one year from “authorization-to-proceed” Management goals: property management and out-source mechanical and electrical services



Available utilities: natural gas, electricity, and BAS system

Existing conditions: Central air systems supply air and/or return air cfm, general exhaust, and toilet exhaust Heating system: hot water heating Air conditioning system: air-cooled chiller Sheet metal: low velocity and medium galvanized sheet metal with volume dampers and fire dampers Pumps: existing end suction primary-secondary pumping with a variable frequency drive (VFD)



DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT

The HVAC design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and the owner’s project requirements

The design criteria shall be based on ASHRAE 90.1 and state energy code compliance for outdoor air temperature compliance

Reuse existing utilities and central heating and chilled water systems

The new automatic controls shall be interfaced with the existing BAS system

The existing central plants shall provide heating in the winter to maintain 68°F and 76° in the air conditioning season via a single duct, single zone, providing ventilation air and maintaining a positive building pressure of 0.05 inch gage

Existing central air systems shall have new MERV-7 prefilters and a MERV-14 final filter

Existing VAV and fan-powered air terminals shall be replaced with passive chilled beams and radiant heat ceiling panels

Conceptual/schematic phase general notes: HVAC design engineer shall provide system flow diagrams with these three documents (OPR, DID, & BOD) along with ATC sequences of operation

