Project Delivery Method: Integrated project delivery (IPD)

Project Type: Tenant fit-out

Owner Team: Building owner, owner representative (consultant), facility manager (outsource staff), and building automation system (BAS) on-site technician

Project Delivery Team: IPD project manager, job superintendent, and mechanical-electrical coordinator as well as an HVAC lead designer and architect, plumbing, and electrical consultants

HVAC Project Team: HVAC contractor project manager; subcontractor; automatic temperature control (ATC) technician; operation and maintenance (O&M) technician (outsource staff); third-party commissioning consultant (CxC); and testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) technician

Application 2019 ASHRAE Handbook: Commercial and Public Buildings, Chapter 3

Systems and Equipment 2020 ASHRAE Handbook: Radiant Heating and Cooling, Chapter 6

References: 2019 ASHRAE Handbook – Applications and 2020 ASHRAE Handbook – HVAC Systems and Equipment, Chapter 13, Hydronic Heating and Cooling

Other References: The codes and standards located in the back of each ASHRAE Handbook, ASHRAE standard practice for inspection and maintenance of commercial building HVAC systems, ASHRAE Standard 55 (Thermal Environmental Conditions for Human Occupancy), ASHRAE Standard 62.1 (IAQ), and ASHRAE Standard 202 (Commissioning Process for Buildings and Systems)

DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)

The HVAC system selection and design intent is based on the process outlined in ASHRAE Handbook 2020, Chapter 1, HVAC System Analysis and Selection, and includes the following:

Owner project requirements (OPR): building program goals and additional goals Finalized equipment selections shall be made to replace perimeter baseboard radiation with new overhead hot water radiant heat panels in 2-by-4-inch ceiling panels, reusing the existing perimeter hot water heating system Automatic controls shall include new controls interfaced with the existing BAS controls, radiant heater furnished controls, a BACnet interface, Internet interface, and populating new equipment data into the existing computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) system from outsourced operations and maintenance staff

Program and Project Goals:

Budget goals: First cost and operating cost Timeline goals: Phased in with each new leased tenant occupying the rental space Management goals: Property management and outsourced mechanical and electrical services

Available Utilities: Electricity and the BAS system

Existing Conditions:

Central air systems supply air and/or return air cfm, general exhaust, and toilet exhaust Heating system: A hot water perimeter system with baseboard radiation and cabinet unit heaters Pipe distribution: Schedule 40 steel piping with 1-, 1 ½-, and 2-inch pipe insulation based on pipe size Pumps: Existing end suction secondary perimeter zone pumping

BASIS OF DESIGN (BofD) DOCUMENT

The HVAC design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and OPRs noted above

The design criteria shall be based on ASHRAE 90.1 and state energy code compliance for outdoor air temperature compliance

Reuse the existing utilities and central heating boiler plant

The new automatic controls shall be interfaced with the existing BAS system

The existing central plant shall provide heating in the winter to maintain 68°F during occupied cycle and 60° during unoccupied cycles of the individual tenant-leased zones

Existing central air systems shall have new MERV-7 prefilters and a MERV-14 final filter

Existing VAV and fan-powered air terminals shall continue to provide ventilation and outdoor air during occupied periods

New overhead hot water radiant panels shall provide perimeter heat

Conceptual/schematic phase general notes: HVAC design engineer shall provide system flow diagrams with these three documents (OPR, DID, and BOD) along with ATC sequences of operation

