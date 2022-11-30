Commercial Complex BAS Project Enhancements Using Integrated Project Delivery
An international commercial building institution aims to create a beta test site of its corporate office complex to integrate smartwatch technology into its BAS.
Project Type: Infrastructure improvements
Owner Team: Company CEO, project manager/property management firm, corporate leasing manager, and corporate facility manager
Project Delivery Team: Owner’s team, Integrated project delivery (IPD) building automation system (BAS) consultant, information technology (IT) manufacturer representative, and local cable and technology subcontractor
On-Site Project Team: Employee volunteers, in-house BAS operators, the building facility manager, and the medical adviser company subcontractor
References: 2019 HVAC Applications ASHRAE Handbook: Chapter 41, Computer Applications; Chapter 43, Supervisory Control Strategy and Optimization; Chapter 48, Design and Application of Controls; Chapter 63, Smart Building Systems; and Chapter 65, Occupant-Centric Sensing and Controls.
Other References: https://etech.iec.ch/issue/2021-04/new-standards-for-wearable-technologies, https://etech.iec.ch/issue/2021-04/new-standards-for-wearable-technologies, and https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3757584
DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)
- An international commercial building institution makes a corporate decision to create a BETA test site of its corporate office complex to integrate smartwatch technology into its BAS computer system for the benefit and well-being of its employees working at its six-building campus. In addition, employees will be given the opportunity to receive confidential medical alerts via the BAS.
- This commercial institution — through its employee wellness team — will monitor, measure, and benchmark the data received from the smartwatch technology and employee feedback to determine whether to make a corporate commitment for other facilities in its asset database.
- Program Goals and Timeline:
- Functional Goals: Build the BAS application software to receive health and fitness data collection, medical alert capabilities, and “hacker protection” software for safety and security of documentation to initiate BETA BAS documentation application
- Timeline: Create the needed software application by the IPD BAS consultant and IT manufacturer representative: four weeks
- Purchase 100 smartwatches for uses by employee volunteers: two weeks
- Data collection phase via the BAS computer: 26 weeks
- Data analysis phase by the wellness team: two weeks
- Solution BAS program planning by the BAS consultant and IT manufacturer representative: four weeks
- Solution implementation phase by the BAS consultant and IT manufacturer representative and cable and technology subcontractor: two weeks
- Monitor, measure, and benchmark phases by the wellness team, in-house BAS operators, and medical adviser company subcontractor: 26-weeks
- Receive wellness team authorization to proceed throughout the office complex
- Introduce employees to the wellness care program and educate them on how to participate
- Offer a medical alert feature when requested
- Continue with employee feedback
- Provide dashboard awareness results/data for the day, month, and year versus benchmark goals
- Allow the leasing manager to market this office complex as an approved wellness building and member of Global Wellness Institute
