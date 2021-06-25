MUNICH, Germany — Siemens announces the immediate availability of the SIMOTICS SD200 severe-duty motor in frame size 440 as its latest offering in the low-voltage SIMOTICS motor family.

Providing high productivity and energy-efficient operation in all torque ranges, these new cast-iron NEMA motors are built to power pumps, fans, compressors, hoists, winders, and similar equipment in harsh environments. The SD200 motors offer 75-800 hp output and feature 444-5013 cast-iron frames for operation in 460-575 V ranges. They meet or exceed NEMA Premium® MG1 Table 12-12 efficiencies. A wide selection of options is offered, including IP56 ingress protection, encoders, brakes, and blowers plus others to suit the applications presented.

On these motors, the frame, end-shields, fan guard and easy-access, diagonally split, oversized terminal box are all cast-iron. Complementing this construction are zinc-plated hardware, epoxy paint, and stainless-steel nameplates for long life and easy identification in the field. A unique offset rotor bar provides improved efficiency, while larger bars and end rings reduce resistance. Each die-cast aluminum rotor assembly is dynamically balanced for extended bearing life and includes a high-strength C1045 carbon steel shaft for maximum performance. Premium C5-grade steel laminations and copper magnet wire are standard.

For insulation, the Class-H non-hygroscopic system with NEMA Class B temperature rise provides an extra margin of thermal life. The insulation system meets or exceeds NEMA MG1 2014 Part 31, making these motors suitable for variable speed drives in constant torque (4:1) and variable torque (20:1). All windings are tested for Corona Inception Voltage (CIV).

“One of the features of the SD200 is its flexibility in the field, as the motor can be switched from F1 to F2 and F3 orientation with ease,” said Oscar Palafox, product manager for low-voltage NEMA motors, Siemens. “Full H-Class conformity provides winding protection, while the swivel hooks are a significant improvement over eyehooks for handling of these heavy units. In addition, the unique Siemens composite insulation on the SD200 is a cost-saver over the ceramic bearing alternative with ten times the resistance of other solutions in the market. Finally, the NEMA Premium efficiency is a guarantee of long performance life with very tight deviation of losses. Shaft current remains more consistent for better uptime.”

Palafox further notes this new line affords users Division II, Class 1 (gas) and Class 2 (dust) protection. For more information, visit http://usa.siemens.com/simotics-sd200.