FORT SMITH, Ark. — Baldor-Reliance Generation 3 RPM AC motors, from 1-1,750 hp, with customizable speed ranges in nearly any enclosure type, are designed to handle demanding applications in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas; plastics; HVAC; energy; forest products; and metals and industrial automation.

RPM AC motors are optimized for adjustable frequency service, not just a re-rate or over framing of a standard motor. All Baldor-Reliance RPM AC motors are designed to provide continuous constant torque from base speed down to and including zero speed, and unlike conventional sine wave motors, this means the RPM AC motor will generate full-rated torque, run continuously, and not overheat at any speed below base speed. Above base speed, RPM AC produces constant horsepower up to its maximum capabilities.

Gen 3 offers an extended power range, standard grounding provisions, easy setup and deployment, and, when combined with optional ABB Ability™ smart sensor technology, connectivity and data analytics can be accessed by users and technicians onsite or remotely.

Gen 3 also introduces the web-based RPM AC Wizard, a new tool that allows customers to design a motor that best satisfies unique application requirements. Enter hp, base speed, top speed, and overload requirements, and the Wizard designs a custom motor and full-load current rating that best fulfills the need of the specific application and industry. The wizard also produces complete electrical design curves, performance data, and dimension sheets. RPM AC Wizard is a true motor design tool, not just a table look up program.

“RPM AC motors are ideally suited for use in variable-speed applications that have traditionally been the realm of DC motors, but RPM AC offers many advantages over DC, with the most important being reduced maintenance requirements,” said Rick Kirkpatrick, global product manager for laminated AC and DC frame motors, ABB. “Generation 3 keeps the high-performance characteristics that our customers have come to trust and adds new features to make the motor easier to specify, install, operate and monitor.”

For more information, visit

.