ZURICH — The AXW 5000 and 5800 Large AC motors deliver are small in size, which helps save space, up to 8 inches in overall length in some cases, which enables more compact installations.

Advantages of AXW motors include high power densities, small overall footprint size, low noise, constant cooling on variable-speed drive applications to extend speed and power ranges, and reductions of heat in the surrounding environment. For harsh, contaminate-filled environments, the AXW is perfectly suited for continuous operation due to the consistent cooling of the water jacket surrounding the motor.

"The new cooling configuration offers a more power-dense motor," said Charles Blankenship, large AC motor product manager, ABB. "Water cooling reduces the motor size and allows for smaller motor package sizes and higher efficiencies due to the removal of the external fan."

The main terminal box and auxiliary box can be mounted in several positions to ensure installation and maintenance are easy. This also means fewer spares are needed, which saves money. The rigid frame design increases stability so that the motor has very low vibrations and can meet stringent vibration limit specifications.

AXW motors also have the same features currently used on the AXR family of motors. These motors are available with up to an IP56 rating for protection against contaminants and dust ingress. For more information, visit www.abb.com.