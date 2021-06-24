SEATTLE — Genesee Adkins has been named a planning senior director for advisory in the Northwest Pacific District at WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy.

In her role at WSP, Adkins will develop and implement strategic growth plans for planning services across multiple sectors in Washington state with a focus on the Puget Sound area. She will also provide business development and leadership to promote the firm’s growth and expansion throughout the Northwest Pacific District, which covers Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Hawaii, and Guam.

“Genesee will play a key role in helping WSP meet client objectives and solve their challenges on projects in transportation planning, environmental planning, mobility, data/analytics, land use planning, and urban design,” said Karen Doherty, senior vice president and Northwest Pacific District lead at WSP. “Her extensive experience and proven leadership in the Puget Sound region provides her with a keen perspective on what our clients in the Pacific Northwest are facing.”

Prior to joining WSP, Adkins served as a vice president and director of infrastructure initiatives and external affairs in the Washington area for a global engineering services firm. She has extensive experience in government relations, serving as chief of staff for the city of Seattle Department of Transportation from 2016-2019, director of state relations for the University of Washington, director of government relations for King County, and state legislative director for the city of Seattle.

Adkins is a graduate of the University of Rochester with a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics. She is a member of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce’s Policy Council.

WSP’s advisory team develops business and operational solutions in all areas of management, investment, and development throughout the entire business life cycle. The firm provides a fully integrated package of services that combines industry intelligence; technical and multidisciplinary expertise; strategic consulting; and thought leadership, financial, and management consulting prowess; local knowledge of the community; and access to senior advisors with operations and executive management experience.

Recent WSP projects in the Seattle/Puget Sound region include serving as general consultant for the $3.3 billion Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement project and tunnel construction for the Washington State Department of Transportation; mechanical, plumbing, lighting, and high-performance sustainable design services for Amazon in the Regrade, the online retailer’s downtown Seattle headquarters; and program and project management for the six-lane Evergreen Point Floating Bridge along State Route 520 across Lake Washington, the longest floating bridge in the world. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.