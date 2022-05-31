WASHINGTON — Andrew Neely, a former deputy policy director for the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, has been named senior director of federal government affairs at WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy.

In his new role at WSP, Neely will be responsible for supporting and advancing the firm’s bipartisan federal government relations, political/civic engagement activities, strategy, and industry outreach. He will play a key role in establishing and maintaining relationships with the U.S. Congress, the administration, and federal agencies to support WSP’s strategic business goals.

“Andrew’s experience on Capitol Hill, working closely on transportation matters with some of our nation’s most influential leaders in the U.S. Senate, provides WSP with an extremely capable liaison at a critical juncture for our firm,” said Stuart Sunshine, national director of government affairs at WSP. “His understanding of key legislative issues from the perspective of top decision-makers in the capitol will help us shape the way we present our ideas and capabilities on forthcoming infrastructure projects.”

Neely arrives at WSP following more than five years with the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. From 2017-2021, he was a professional staff member for the majority, where he served as the primary staffer on transportation and infrastructure-related issues. Since February 2021, he served as the deputy policy director for the minority, where his responsibilities included serving as the lead drafter and negotiator for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – now known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – on multimodal infrastructure, freight and passenger rail, safety and research.

Earlier in his career, he served as a legislative assistant for the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, where he worked on the committee's transportation team to help develop and pass the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act of 2015. Neely is a graduate of Kenyon College with a bachelor's degree in U.S. history.

.