SAN FRANCISCO — WSP USA, an engineering, environment, and professional services consultancy, welcomes Shalonda A. Baldwin as senior director for the advisory enterprise management and strategy team.

In her new role, Baldwin is collaborating with public and private transportation leadership teams across the U.S. She is leading transformative change in transportation agencies and other infrastructure sectors by supporting advancements in equitable service delivery, strategic planning and engagement, and organizational effectiveness.

“We are excited to bring Shalonda’s vision and expertise to our Advisory team,” said Denise Roth, WSP USA’s advisory national business line executive. “Her practical leadership will support our strategies for greater equitable outcomes and even more effective service delivery.”

Baldwin, who will be based in the firm’s San Francisco office, has 24 years of experience in guiding strategy, delivering business and operational solutions and promoting inclusive infrastructure and mobility in municipal governments, public transportation and the infrastructure industry.

Prior to joining WSP, Baldwin served on the Biden Infrastructure Policy Committee, where she drafted long-term policy recommendations to address national infrastructure issues related to climate and resilience, economic opportunity, and employment and workforce development — to strengthen communities and the economy, and advance racial equity.

Baldwin also served as an executive officer with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) and guided a cross-collaborative team to develop LA Metro’s first Racial Equity Action Plan Framework (REAP). The REAP focuses on eliminating racial and systemic disparities and enhancing quality of life for communities.

At LA Metro, she helped create the first Pilot Business Interruption Fund, the Transit Project Business Solution Center, Workforce Initiative Now-Los Angeles, and other programs in support of creating efficient organizational process and inclusive infrastructure, equity and mobility. In a turnaround role, she provided hands-on leadership to rebuild Metro’s Management Audit Services to support governance and assurance for operating programs and capital projects exceeding $6 billion annually.

She also served at the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency as a strategic operations manager, where she guided organizational business assessment and streamlining, resulting in more than $40 million of operation cost savings and optimized operational effectiveness.

Baldwin began her career in San Francisco government serving in the administrations of Mayors Willie L. Brown, Jr. and Gavin Newsom.

Baldwin is a graduate of the University of San Francisco with a bachelor’s degree and earned a master’s degree from Golden Gate University. She also holds Project Management Professional and Senior Professional in Human Resources certifications. For more information, visit

.