WASHINGTON — Oscar Gonzalez has been named managing director for planning and environment services in the Washington, D.C., and Virginia region for WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy.

Gonzalez will be responsible for growing WSP’s planning and environment services in the region, which includes assisting existing clients, identifying new and emerging markets, and collaborating with subject matter experts from within the variety of client services that WSP offers.

“Oscar brings a terrific blend of private sector know-how and public sector successes to help clients navigate an increasingly complex mix of funding and implementation challenges,” said Christopher Jandoli, Mid-Atlantic planning and environment manager at WSP. “We are excited to have Oscar lead our transportation planning and environmental planning teams in Washington, D.C., and Virginia; expand WSP’s ability to support clients; and bring additional resources to help our project partners continue to implement innovative, game-changing projects.”

Gonzalez brings extensive private sector consulting experience and public service. He most recently served as senior program manager and chief of real estate services for Virginia Railway Express. In this role he ensured that projects were effectively assessed during conceptual planning, engineering, and environmental screening to set the framework in the project development process that would result in more detailed design, construction, and operations.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with my colleagues to help solve the mobility challenges facing clients in an equitable and sustainable manner,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez earned bachelor degree and master’s of city and regional planning degrees from the Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, both at Rutgers University. He is a member of the American Planning Association, Conference of Minority Transportation Officials, Transportation Research Board, Women’s Transportation Seminar, and the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), where he is a graduate of the Leadership APTA program. He is a member of the Latinos In Transit (LIT) board of directors and an appointed member and vice chair of the city of Alexandria Transportation Commission. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.