BREA, Calif. — CoolSys™, a parent of refrigeration, HVAC, engineering, and energy services companies nationwide, has announced the acquisition of Thermal Resource Sales and Supermarket Environment Services Company, a commercial and industrial HVAC and energy solutions company headquartered in Kernersville, North Carolina. In addition to broadening its market presence in the Southeast, this acquisition will expand the CoolSys Professional Solutions division and its custom-engineered, sustainable HVAC system solutions for complex, mission critical applications.

“Our acquisition of TRS-SESCO represents an important step in our strategic growth plan by bringing new capabilities to our clients while introducing CoolSys into new industry sectors,” said Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys. “TRS has established long-term client relationships and an outstanding reputation in supporting complex, mission-critical HVAC systems across various industries. The SESCO side of the business provides energy and sustainability solutions primarily to grocery retail customers. We are excited to welcome the TRS-SESCO team and their customers to the CoolSys family.”

Established in 1996 as McNamara & Co., TRS-SESCO has provided mission critical HVAC system design, program management, and energy solutions for the past 25 years to industries that require stable building environments, including health care, K-12 and higher education, research facilities, data centers, biotech/pharmaceutical, supermarkets, and governments. As an HVAC, plumbing, and energy solutions provider, the company’s mission is to build sustainable, state-of-the-art systems while delivering outstanding customer service.

“We are excited to join CoolSys as this brings new advantages to our customers and employees,” said Patrick McNamara, president of TRS-SESCO. “As TRS-SESCO becomes a CoolSys company, we will stay true to our roots while being able to offer the expanded resources that CoolSys provides as a nationwide company.”

For more information, visit https://coolsys.com.