LENEXA, Kan. — Henderson Engineers, a national building systems design firm with more than 800 employees nationwide, welcomes Chris Constant, P.E., as director of code consulting within Henderson’s fire and life safety group. Constant is a fire protection engineering veteran with more than a decade of industry experience.

“Chris brings a wealth of knowledge from his involvement on a wide variety of complex projects,” said Paul Villotti, Henderson’s director of fire protection engineering. “He will continue to expand the services and direction of the fire and life safety team by providing the best solutions to challenging building and fire code problems.”

Constant is a licensed fire protection engineer with expertise in code analysis, fire and smoke modeling, egress modeling, fire resistive analysis of structure steel elements, and developing building code variances for alternate design approaches.

“We are excited that our great clients will now have access to the knowledge and problem-solving abilities Chris features to solve life safety and code issues on their projects,” said Chris Culp, Henderson’s director of fire and life safety.

Constant earned a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering at Kansas State University, where he was a member of the Society of American Military Engineers, National Society of Collegiate Scholars, and Architectural Engineering Institute. For more information, visit www.hendersonengineers.com.