MASON, Ohio — Dave Thayer has been promoted to director of North America sales at the Harris Products Group. Thayer previously was regional sales manager – west for parent company Lincoln Electric, where he worked for more than 25 years.

In his new role, Thayer is responsible for executing Harris’s corporate sales and customer service strategies, ensuring customer needs are met through the company’s full suite of product offerings and custom, turnkey solutions. Harris manufactures a wide range of gas distribution and regulation products as well as brazing and welding equipment and consumables for HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, and other industries.

Thayer holds a degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University. He joined Lincoln Electric in 1994 as a technical sales rep in the Atlanta office and also spent time in Savannah, Georgia, before moving to Peoria, Illinois, where he worked closely with large OEM manufacturers. He was promoted to district sales manager in Chicago and later to regional manager for the west region.

Thayer took part in Lincoln Electric’s executive coaching program and continues to advocate for personal development and growth amongst peers and reports.

“Dave’s strong leadership and team-building skills, combined with his deep product knowledge and business acumen, make him a great fit for this position as he continues to ensure that customer needs are a priority,” said Greg Doria, president of Harris Products Group.

For more information, visit www.harrisproductsgroup.com.