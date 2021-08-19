ROGERS, Ark. — Terracon, a provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named Brad Urhahn, P.E., director of major accounts, logistics. Urhahn will contribute to the growth and development of the logistics sector by identifying, assessing, and closing project opportunities with current and new clients.

Urhahn joins Terracon with more than 30 years of experience in commercial and industrial development experience in design and construction management mostly related to big box retail, distribution centers, and transmission and distribution of power.

“I enthusiastically embrace this next chapter in my career, joining an employee-owned company with strong past success and forward thinking growth potential,” Urhahn said. “Terracon’s focus on developing business with a culture built around guiding behaviors aligns with my personal values. I look forward to contributing to this great team and utilizing past experience and relationships to expand visibility to Terracon’s capabilities while building long-lasting relationships for the company.”

Prior to joining Terracon, Urhahn served in several roles for Walmart, Inc., most recently as director of civil engineering and quality assurance. Before joining Walmart, he was a civil/structural engineer for Burns & McDonnell in Kansas City. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and is a licensed professional engineer. Urhahn is currently based in Northwest Arkansas.