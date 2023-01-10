NEW YORK — The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) announced Robert Karmelich will join the society as its new senior managing director of corporate sales and customer care. In this role, Karmelich will lead direct and third-party sales of ASME’s standards, technical journals and conferences, professional learning courses, and other products and services to key customer segments in a variety of industries and educational and technical research communities. He will manage ASME’s sales staff and customer care teams and collaborate with business units, sales representatives, and resellers to meet aggressive revenue growth and customer satisfaction targets.

“Robert brings to ASME deep experience in driving revenue growth in information services companies serving a wide range of the technology value chain,” said Jeff Patterson, COO, ASME. “He has achieved success throughout his career by understanding and delivering on the needs of customers and channel partners. He has identified and developed talent within his organizations and ensured that credit for success is shared by all. We believe he will make important contributions to ASME and our valued channel partners for many years to come.”

An experienced executive and sales leader, Karmelich has developed strategies and led teams to increase market share and sales volume in education technology, electronic commerce, information technology companies, and government organizations. Most recently, he served as CEO-USA of Design Science Inc./WIRIS of Long Beach, Calif., and Barcelona, Spain, a privately held math and science software company focused on academics, publishers, and government agencies. He is credited with increasing the company’s North American business by 20% each year from 2019 through 2021. Previously, he held sales executive positions of increasing responsibility over nearly a decade with SWETS of Runnemede, N.J., the world’s largest subscription agency. For more information, visit

.