PINE BROOK, N.J. — Fujitsu General America Inc. has promoted Derrick Paul to director of sales, VRF products.

Paul will lead the sales efforts of Fujitsu General America's Airstage VRF systems throughout North America by managing a team of sales engineers while establishing strategies for short and long-term initiatives to increase sales revenue and market share.

With more than 10 years of sales experience in the HVAC industry, Paul’s background is in engineering in distribution. He began his tenure with Fujitsu in 2011 and was an integral part of the Airstage VRF product line launch in 2012. More recently, he has served as the Southeast sales engineer. Paul has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Alabama.

"We look forward to Derrick's leadership to navigate our growth of VRF business in North America." said Dennis Stinson, vice president of sales at Fujitsu General America. "Derrick's long-tenured experience with Fujitsu will continue to be a great asset in support of our short and long term strategies."

