LYNDHURST, N.J. — NAVAC, a global supplier of HVAC vacuum pumps in addition to a wide array of tools, gauges, charging machines, recovery units, and other industry-specific items, has promoted Andrew Greaves to director of education and customer experience. In his new position, he will oversee NAVAC’s tools and services education curriculum, which is conducted both online and in person. He also will elicit and report customer input pertaining to product development and channel services.

Greaves’ first major project in his new role is developing NAVAC’s education offerings on BlueVolt, a platform that allows tools manufacturers, distributors, and contractors to connect with a network of channel partners, providing access to the latest sales-centric product knowledge.

Greaves, who joined NAVAC in 2019, previously served as the company’s northern regional sales manager. In that role, he helped develop and nurture relationships with distribution channels in his territory while managing the company’s broad representative network.

A former Marine, Greaves is a KY master licensed HVAC mechanic with extensive experience in the HVAC service industry. Prior to joining NAVAC, he worked as a factory-trained service mechanic at Johnson Controls, where he conducted maintenance on a wide spectrum of equipment ranging from variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems to centrifugal chillers.

While employed as an HVAC technician, Greaves also operated his own YouTube Channel, AK HVAC, which provides insight into the HVAC trade and advice for young people interested in joining the field. With insightful content and a high production value, the channel has an impressive 44,200 subscribers with over 2.95 million views.

“As NAVAC continues to broaden its solutions portfolio as well as its market share here in North America, it’s important for our supplier and contractor education to be both exemplary and consistent,” said Stephen Rutherford, vice president of HVAC tools business for NAVAC. “Andrew’s deep product knowledge, marketing savvy, and dedication to passing his expertise on to future leaders all make him exceptionally suited for his new role.”

Greaves studied HVAC at Bluegrass Community & Technical College. He resides in Versailles, Kentucky. For more information, visit www.navacglobal.com.