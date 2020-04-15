Fujitsu Promotes David Trautman to Director of National Accounts

Fujitsu General America has promoted David Trautman to director of national accounts. He is focused on supporting key national accounts, leading unitary sales with RE Michel, and assuming the leadership role with Ferguson corporate.

Trautman will work with these national accounts in concert with the sales team to support growth in all product segments. He moves into this role from his previous position as Fujitsu’s regional sales manager in the south central region and draws from extensive experience gained through numerous responsibilities with Johnson Controls, Carrier Enterprises, and Lennox Industries. For more information, visit www.fujitsugeneral.com.