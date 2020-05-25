Nationwide Boiler Names Thermal Tech Inc. its Central Florida Rep.

FREMONT, Calif. — In a continued effort to provide local support to customers throughout the world, Nationwide Boiler Inc. has formed an agreement with Thermal Tech Inc. to serve as its regional representative for the territory covering central Florida. This new relationship will enhance Nationwide Boiler’s ability to serve customers in the designated territories while expanding Thermal Tech’s current product offering to include trailer-mounted package watertube rental boilers, high-capacity mobile boiler rooms, boiler auxiliary equipment rentals, and used/reconditioned boilers for sale in a wide range of sizes.

Thermal Tech Inc. has provided service and system solutions to customers in Central Florida since 1984. The company represents leading manufacturers in the industry and provides large commercial and industrial customers with boiler service, sales, parts, support equipment, and rentals. With headquarters in Orlando and a branch location in Tampa, Thermal Tech is committed to deliver solutions that provide total system efficiency and reliability. For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com.