FREMONT, Calif. — Nationwide Boiler Inc., supplier of the CataStak™ SCR System for ultra-low NOx compliance on package boilers, announced today the hiring of John Clarkson as its new technical sales engineer. Clarkson, a package boiler and emissions compliance expert, will provide technical sales support for customers within the Southern California region.

With 46 years of industry experience and an engineering degree from Cal State Long Beach, Clarkson has established his reputation as a source of trusted knowledge and experience. He entered the boiler industry working for Porter Boiler in the parts department followed by a field service position. Within three years, he moved into senior management. In 1984, Clarkson established a partnership and cofounded Southern California Boiler Inc., a two-man company that eventually expanded and acquired four other boiler companies. Throughout the years, Clarkson made significant contributions to the growth of the company, known today as California Boiler Inc.

Clarkson has experience working with many well-known manufacturers in the boiler industry and has assisted with the development of ultra-low NOx burners to meet the most stringent regulatory requirements for California.

“We are thrilled to have an individual with John’s vast experience and stellar reputation representing Nationwide Boiler within California,” said Jim Lieskovan, Nationwide Boiler’s Western U.S. business manager. “On a personal note, given our longstanding professional relationship, I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome John to the Nationwide Boiler team. It’s great to be working together again.”

