FREMONT, Calif. — With a fleet of more than 100 rental boilers and related equipment, Nationwide Boiler continues to expand its inventory with the addition of three 100,000 lb./hr. Superior trailer-mounted package watertube boilers. Two of the boilers are already built and available for service, while the third unit of this size and design is now in production at the manufacturing facility in Hutchison, Kansas. This adds to the company’s already extensive fleet of package firetube and watertube mobile rental boiler systems, stored in eight different storage and maintenance facilities across North America.

The new 100,000 lb./hr. package watertube boilers are designed at 399 psig for saturated steam production. They can be operated at 99.9 MMBtuh for a reduced capacity of 82,500 lb./hr. or if 30-ppm, low-NOx emissions are required. At full capacity, units can be supplied with a CataStak™ SCR system for ultra-low NOx emissions of 5 ppm or less. For more information, visit www.nationwideboiler.com.