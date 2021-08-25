FREMONT, Calif. — Nationwide Boiler Inc., a boiler rental, sales, and service provider, appointed Nick LeJeune business development manager. Based out of the company’s new Houston area facility, LeJeune will play a large part in all global business development activities, including large boiler rental and sales projects for customers both domestic and internationally. He will also be responsible for the management of the company’s representative network, optimizing relations and building the group as new opportunities arise. In addition, LeJeune will work closely with the existing Nationwide Boiler management team to increase contract opportunities; maximize revenue; and develop new, innovative products and solutions geared at the sustainability of the business.

LeJeune joins Nationwide Boiler with more than 30 years of experience in the boiler industry and a background in technical sales, marketing, operations, and management. He previously held ownership and general manager positions at Boilers Burners & Controls and most recently was vice president of sales and marketing with Superior Boiler. His extensive knowledge of the boiler industry and the company’s products, services, and target market are expected to result in continued sales growth and increased brand development.

“We are excited to welcome Nick to the Nationwide Boiler team,” said Jim Lieskovan, director of sales, Nationwide Boiler. “His extensive industry experience positions him well to lead our business development efforts and to provide additional support to our valued network of representatives. We look forward to the new opportunities and insights that Nick will bring to our organization.”

