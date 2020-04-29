Percussive Maintenance Podcast: Episode 13 – Jessica Miller

In the latest episode of Engineered Systems' Percussive Maintenance podcast, we welcome in Jessica Miller, P.E., P.E., LEED BD+C, mechanical engineer, SmithGroup.

In this interview, Miller discusses why it’s important to be involved in industry organizations, her alter ego “Little Miss Runshine,” and more.

Episode 13 is the fifth of a six-part series that will feature the winners of ES' 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest in 2020. Subscribe to the podcast via iTunes to access our library and receive alerts when new interviews are posted.

