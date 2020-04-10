Percussive Maintenance Podcast: Episode 11 -- Marzia Sedino

In the latest episode of Engineered Systems' Percussive Maintenance podcast, we welcome in Marzia Sedino, P.E., LEED AP BD+C, environmental engineer and associate director at SOM.

In this interview, Sedino shares the power of self-confidence, discusses the importance of STEM and climate education, defines the professional challenges she's encountered as a woman in engineering, and more.

Episode 11 is the third of a six-part series that will feature the winners of ES' 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest in 2020. Subscribe to the podcast via iTunes to access our library and receive alerts when new interviews are posted.

