Commercial HVACHigh-Performance BuildingsHVAC Design/Construction Process

Percussive Maintenance Podcast: Episode 11 -- Marzia Sedino

Marzia Sedino
April 10, 2020
KEYWORDS 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC / LEED / percussive maintenance / podcast / STEM
Order Reprints
No Comments

In the latest episode of Engineered Systems' Percussive Maintenance podcast, we welcome in Marzia Sedino, P.E., LEED AP BD+C, environmental engineer and associate director at SOM.

In this interview, Sedino shares the power of self-confidence, discusses the importance of STEM and climate education, defines the professional challenges she's encountered as a woman in engineering, and more.

Episode 11 is the third of a six-part series that will feature the winners of ES' 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest in 2020. Subscribe to the podcast via iTunes to access our library and receive alerts when new interviews are posted. 

 

 

For access to more podcast episodes, click here.

 

es-subscribe

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.