Percussive Maintenance Podcast: Episode 9 -- Danna Richey

In the latest episode of Engineered Systems' Percussive Maintenance podcast, we welcome in Danna Richey, P.E., LEED AP BD+C, LEED AP ID+C, RESET AP, GPCP, sustainability consultant, energy analyst, and HVAC systems designer at Newcomb & Boyd.

In this episode, Richey discusses her multiple roles at Newcomb & Boyd, how she first became interested in a career in engineering, and more.

Episode 9 kicks off a six-part series that will feature the winners of ES' 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest in 2020. Subscribe to the podcast via iTunes to access our library and receive alerts when new interviews are posted.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

For access to more podcast episodes, click here.