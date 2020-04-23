HVAC Design/Construction Process

Percussive Maintenance Podcast: Episode 12 – Sarah Gudeman

This is part four in Percussive Maintenance’s six-part 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC series.

Sarah-episode 12
April 23, 2020
Herb Woerpel
KEYWORDS 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC / engineering / percussive maintenance / STEM
Order Reprints
No Comments

In the latest episode of Engineered Systems' Percussive Maintenance podcast, we welcome in Sarah Gudeman, P.E., CEM, WELL AP, LEED AP BD+C, mechanical engineer, director of sustainability, Morrissey Engineering Inc.
In this interview, Gudeman discusses her day-to-day schedule, the truth behind imposter syndrome, the nuances of having a husband in the skilled trades, and more.
Episode 12 is the fourth of a six-part series that will feature the winners of ES' 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest in 2020. Subscribe to the podcast via iTunes to access our library and receive alerts when new interviews are posted. 

 

 

For access to more podcast episodes, click here.

 

es-subscribe

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Herb Woerpel

Coronavirus Survey III: Fewer AEC, Mechanical Companies Predict Layoffs, Furloughs

Coronavirus Survey II: 80% of Mechanical Systems Companies Are Experiencing a Decline in New Business Activities

ES Roundtable: University Leaders Examine the Present State and Future of Institutional Sustainability

The Blueprint: UV Resources' Dan Jones

Herb-woerpel

Herb Woerpel is editor-in-chief of Engineered Systems. From working with authors to moderating webinars and more, he helps maintain ES' reputation for delivering practical, insightful engineering information in an accessible, engaging way. Herb joined BNP Media in 2011 and also serves as the editor-in-chief of Distribution Trends magazine. He most recently was employed as senior editor of The ACHR NEWS as well as editor-in-chief of Distribution Center magazine. He holds a bachelor’s degree in news editorial journalism from Central Michigan University and boasts 12 years of professional journalism experience. Contact him at 248-786-1583 or woerpelh@bnpmedia.com.

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.