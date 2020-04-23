Percussive Maintenance Podcast: Episode 12 – Sarah Gudeman

In the latest episode of Engineered Systems' Percussive Maintenance podcast, we welcome in Sarah Gudeman, P.E., CEM, WELL AP, LEED AP BD+C, mechanical engineer, director of sustainability, Morrissey Engineering Inc.

In this interview, Gudeman discusses her day-to-day schedule, the truth behind imposter syndrome, the nuances of having a husband in the skilled trades, and more.

Episode 12 is the fourth of a six-part series that will feature the winners of ES' 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest in 2020. Subscribe to the podcast via iTunes to access our library and receive alerts when new interviews are posted.

