Locking Clamp for PolyPro® Vent Pipe – Duravent

DETROIT, Mich. — Polypropylene vent pipe has never been better positioned to become the top choice for venting ANSI Category II and IV gas-burning appliances in North America. For those who have not yet fully embraced the product, DuraVent’s new locking clamp for its Polypro vent pipe just might seal the deal.

The clamp, which can be used on both new and existing PolyPro installations, is made of 430 stainless steel and comes semi-installed on the female end of every piece of PolyPro pipe and fitting. A single stamped part, the clamp seamlessly incorporates a hose clamp and a series of metal “teeth” that encircle the pipe and hook onto a gasket extrusion (seat) on the female end of the pipe.

To make a connection, the installer loosens the hose clamp on the female end of one piece of pipe just enough to slide the male end of another piece of pipe into the pipe until it is firmly engaged within the female end. Using a flathead screwdriver, the installer then hand tightens the hose clamp so that the metal teeth grip the extruded seat on the outside of the female end.

“Testing certifies that the band can support a hanging weight of 101 pounds, (0.45 kN) but our own laboratory tests have shown that it can hold up to 300 pounds,” said Daniel Smith, product manager for DuraVent. “There’s no question it provides extra structural support.”

This extra support means that the pipe maintains its linear integrity, especially important in a horizontal installation where any interruptions in the pipeline could lead to condensate collecting in the joints and possibly damaging the rubber gasket. As an added bonus, this new locking method reduces connection time by 20-30 seconds per joint.

While reexamining the locking clamp design, DuraVent also verified that horizontal PolyPro vent systems only require a 3/8-inch rise per foot of run pitch for proper condensate drainage as opposed to the previously required 5/8-inch. This reduction in required pitch saves precious vertical space over previous DuraVent instructions, especially when appliances are installed in mechanically crowded basements with standard 8-foot ceilings. For more information, visit www.duravent.com.