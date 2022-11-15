TULSA, Okla. — McElroy, a global designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic fusion equipment, presents the Tritan™ 560, the newest member of the McElroy lineup. It combines features of three of McElroy’s most innovative machines: the rugged portability and technology of the TracStar® iSeries, pipe loading capabilities of the Talon™ 2000, and the ability to meet the pipe where it lays, found in the Acrobat™ QuikFit® carriages. With a full 360-degree rotation and a boom that can raise, extend, and curl the carriage to approach and load pipe, the Tritan boosts job site efficiency and improves workplace safety by eliminating the need to top-load pipe into the fusion machine.

The Tritan 560 aids in pipe positioning, allowing for more flexibility and increased performance and productivity. With the same rugged, dual rubber tracks found on McElroy TracStar machines, the Tritan offers all-terrain mobility to easily travel across a variety of terrains and can be driven directly to and from the pipe itself. By building off the legacy and design of multiple McElroy units, the Tritan minimizes the amount of time spent between fusions while also letting the machine work in tight areas.

A Focus on Safety

The Tritan 560 was designed with operator safety in mind. All functions are wirelessly controlled with the DataLogger, McElroy’s ruggedized touchscreen tablet that also captures the most important information related to fusion operations in real time. No second remote is needed — all controls have been integrated into the DataLogger tablet, allowing a single operator to control all parts of the pipe loading and fusion process. Rather than being tethered to the machine, operators can instead position themselves where they have good visibility and can safely manipulate the machine.

No wireless signals allowed? No problem. The Tritan lets operators connect the DataLogger via a tether when necessary, allowing for operation in environments where wireless signals are restricted or unavailable.

The Tritan 560 offers a bottom-loading carriage that eliminates the need to lift pipe overhead and into the machine for standard fusions. Operators can load pipe quickly and safely in a variety of configurations. The boom arms can raise, extend, and curl the carriage over a range of motion. This gives operators the ability to precisely adjust the carriage without having to move the vehicle itself.

In addition, the Tritan offers a removable carriage that can operate in a 2+2 or 3+1 configuration, in both a top-loading or bottom-loading setup for maximum flexibility in the field. In confined spaces or in-ditch applications, the carriage can be loaded directly onto the pipe from above, minimizing the amount of excavation required under the pipe. And using the DataLogger to wirelessly control Tritan allows operators to carry out the fusion process from the safest possible position.

Standards and Features

Position, load, and fuse pipe from 12-inch (305mm) to 22-inch (560mm) with ease. The Tritan 560’s full 360-degree swing lets operators fuse in front of the unit or parallel to the tracks on either side of the machine. An updated track motor allows the Tritan to achieve a top speed of 2.75 miles (4.4 km) per hour in high-speed mode, boosting mobility on job sites and further decreasing the time spent between fusions.

The Tritan is powered by a 50-hp Stage V/Tier 4 Final Compliant Kubota engine. Its heater power varies based on need, allowing for full power during the heat-up phase and lower power when maintaining temperature. This equates to lower fuel consumption and quieter operation.

DataLogger integration allows users to take full advantage of McElroy’s Vault™, a powerful cloud-based tool to collect, store, analyze, and share joint reports and project information. Its easy-to-use interface also allows for recording of each fusion’s GPS location, machine, and operator information, along with joint data.

Tritan is expected to begin shipping in the second quarter of 2023. For more information, visit

.