BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — KNIPEX Tools introduced the TubiX (90 31 02) pipe cutter for cutting copper, brass and stainless steel pipe from ¼ inch to 1 3/8 inches.

The TubiX has an innovative QuickLock feature that offers quick, single-handed adjustment and precise positioning on the pipe. The high-grade, ball-bearing steel cutting wheel and guide rolls that run on high-quality needle bearings allow for exceptionally smooth cutting. A spare cutting wheel is conveniently stored in the handle for added convenience and quick replacement.

For removing burrs from cut ends of pipe, the TubiX also features a removable and replaceable deburring tool with a precision ground blade that slides out of the way when not in use. The TubiX comes in a 7-inch length that does not change or require extension to accommodate various pipe diameters during the cutting process. It also features a durable magnesium body.

“The TubiX was designed to be one of the fastest, most precise, and most user-friendly handheld pipe cutters on the market,” said Peter A. Grable, product manager, Knipex Tools. “Instead of needing two hands to tighten a traditional cutting wheel on a pipe, users can push the cutting wheel up to the pipe with one hand and make easy and precise cuts in seconds.”

The KNIPEX TubiX recently received the prestigious EISEN Innovation Award in the “Hand Tools, Power Tools, and Accessories” category at one of the world’s biggest events for the hardware industry, the 2020 International Hardware Fair in Cologne, Germany. According to the judges, the TubiX won the award because it, “rethought a classic product and successfully brought together innovation, technology, functionality, and design.”

For more information, visit www.knipex-tools.com.