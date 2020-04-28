New Air-Source Heat Pump Options on RV and RVE DOAS Units – Greenheck

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — An air-source heat pump option is now available on Greenheck model RV and RVE dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS). Air-source heat pumps are refrigeration systems that provide both cooling and heating; a reversing valve changes the direction of the refrigerant flow, switching the system from cooling mode to heating mode. This heating and cooling option, available on select RV and RVE models offering 5-30 tons of cooling, provides high efficiency in combination with inverter compressors and modulating head pressure with a lead EC motor, both standard features.

Especially suited to climates with mild winter temperatures, the air-source heat pump has an average IEER of 14.8 and a coefficient of performance (COP) ranging from 3-4. Colder climates require a secondary heat source (indirect gas, hot water or electric) to satisfy the indoor temperature set point. The air-source heat pump can operate down to a 10°F outdoor air temperature and includes a defrost sequence that will lock out the heat pump if the defrost feature engages. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.