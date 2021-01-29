SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck’s line of Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) for high percentage and 100% outside air continues to grow with the addition of two new models. Pre-engineered rooftop ventilator models RV-75 and RVE-150 with energy recovery offer capacities up to 16,000 cfm, 50 ton of packaged cooling, and 1,200 MBtuh of indirect gas-fired heating. Featuring 2-inch double-wall construction and R13 thermally broken foam insulation, both models include a top-mounted condenser and an upgraded controls platform with a web user interface that comes as standard. The factory-programmed, wired, and tested controller can operate as a stand-alone unit or integrate with a building management system (BMS).

Models RV-75 and RVE-150 can be specified with an optional inverter compressor that provides precise temperature and humidity control at reduced sound levels and helps save energy by improving part-load efficiency. An optional electronically commutated (EC) motor is also available on the lead condenser fan or all condenser fans for additional energy savings.

Greenheck’s pre-engineered rooftop units are factory-tested and can be specified with a variety of options. Greenheck’s comprehensive line of DOAS units, including models RV-110 and RVE-180 with up to 18,000 cfm and up to 70 ton of packaged cooling, can meet a wide range of heating, cooling, dehumidification, and ventilation requirements. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.