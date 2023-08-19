Lochinvar, a high-efficiency boiler and water heater manufacturer, recently announced the Veritus Air Source Heat Pump Water Heater. Improving energy efficiency and simplifying installation and operation, the Veritus Heat Pump Water Heater (HPWH) serves as a sustainable option: providing energy savings and reliable domestic hot water for a wide variety of commercial applications.

ECM pumps, fans and a scroll compressor work together to enable Veritus to operate with a high coefficient of performance (COP), optimize heat transfer and minimize emissions. To provide improved installation flexibility, Veritus heat pumps are modular, meaning units can be manifolded together—ensuring ample hot water supply, built-in redundancy and capacity matching for larger commercial water heater demands. The unit’s competitive footprint and modular design allow for versatile application in healthcare, fitness clubs, multifamily and other commercial buildings, aligning with recent regulations promoting high efficiency heat pumps. The modular design affords installing contractors the option to transport individual models to a rooftop in a freight elevator, rather than having to move larger models as one piece, improving installation flexibility for the contractor.

“With the recent introduction of new regulations and increasing customer demand, heat pump water heaters have already begun to play a major role in the decarbonization of the industry,” said Jennifer Russell, segment development manager, decarbonization at Lochinvar. “We know that customers are hungry to see highly efficient commercial heat pump technology, so we’re thrilled to officially introduce Veritus to the market. This product is one of many that demonstrates Lochinvar’s commitment to sustainability.”

The Veritus HPWH utilizes a low Global Warming Potential Refrigerant (R513A). When paired with Lochinvar’s Thermal-Stor™ storage tank, the tank’s patent-pending baffle ensures the system performs optimally by controlling the stratification of hot water as it’s stored, enhancing overall system performance.

To make installation even easier for contractors, the control box can be installed separately from the tanks and heat pump units, providing further flexibility. The Veritus HPWH's user-friendly SMART TOUCH™ control panel makes it easy for users to adjust settings and monitor performance.

The Veritus HPWH features an ECM Variable Speed Pump that ensures precise control, higher efficiency, and reduced noise levels. The unit operates efficiently in below-freezing temperatures, due to its innovative reversing defrost cycle that minimizes defrost time.

About Lochinvar

Lochinvar, LLC is the leading manufacturer of high efficiency boilers, water heaters, pool heaters, packaged water heating systems and storage tanks. In partnership with EC Power, Lochinvar also offers innovative cogeneration water heating solutions. Based in Lebanon, Tennessee with facilities in Chicago, Detroit, Rancho Cucamonga and Dallas, Lochinvar stocks all products in all locations.