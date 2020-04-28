Fujitsu General America Opens Applications Center of Excellence

RICHARDSON, Texas — Led by Umair Surani, Fujitsu’s Applications Center of Excellence (ACoE) will provide applications support to the entire Fujitsu sales channel. Through the development of various tools and resources, the ACoE will increase dealer confidence in selling Fujitsu solutions in various applications, both simple and complex.

Surani has worked at Fujitsu since 2014, having begun his career as a commissioning engineer and later taking on the role of Mid-Atlantic sales engineer. He is excited for the opportunity this new position gives him to make Fujitsu easier to do business and the chance to groom young professionals into industry leaders.

Details on how to request support and types of tools and resources being developed will be released periodically over the coming months. For more information, visit www.fujitsugeneral.com.